Police provide point of contact for donors wishing to help malnourished 12-year-old Utah boy who weighed 30 pounds

In response to requests from people around the country wishing to donate to the 12-year-old Toquerville boy who was found malnourished and weighing 30 pounds on Sunday, police have identified a point of contact.

Donations will be coordinated through the Washington County Children's Justice Center, said Washington County Sheriff's Lt. Dave Crouse on Thursday. The center is located at 463 E. 500 South, St George, Utah, 84770.

Center Director Shelley Teeples can be reached by phone at 435-634-1134. Faxes can be sent to 435-673-1785.

Although the sheriff's office typically does not coordinate donation efforts, Crouse said, people have inquired about a way to provide donations, cards, letter and gifts to the child.