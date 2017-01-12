Police request information from public about West Valley City slaying

West Valley City police on Thursday asked the public for any information about the shooting death last month of 20-year-old Javier Medina.

Medina, of West Valley City, was shot and killed Dec. 12 in the driveway of a home at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way (2680 South). A 32-year-old woman also in the driveway was shot twice, once in each leg, but survived her injuries.

Suspect information in the case is limited, but detectives know multiple male perpetrators were involved, according to a police news release.

A warrant released Jan. 2 says Medina, who was visiting acquaintances at the home, was helping the female victim jump-start her car when a vehicle with two men in it "drove by the residence very slowly."