Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Police request information from public about West Valley City slaying

By connect
First Published      Updated 21 minutes ago

West Valley City police on Thursday asked the public for any information about the shooting death last month of 20-year-old Javier Medina.

Medina, of West Valley City, was shot and killed Dec. 12 in the driveway of a home at about 7200 West and Bendixon Way (2680 South). A 32-year-old woman also in the driveway was shot twice, once in each leg, but survived her injuries.

Suspect information in the case is limited, but detectives know multiple male perpetrators were involved, according to a police news release.

A warrant released Jan. 2 says Medina, who was visiting acquaintances at the home, was helping the female victim jump-start her car when a vehicle with two men in it "drove by the residence very slowly."

The men parked the vehicle in front of the driveway, exited and walked toward Medina and the woman, the warrant says. The woman told police that one of the men had a handgun and fired at her and Medina.

Neighbors reported seeing several cars leaving the area about the time of the shooting, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call West Valley City police at 801-840- 4000. Tips can be made anonymously.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaManson

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()