Injury reported amid Salt Lake City house fire

A resident was sent to the hospital with burns suffered in a Salt Lake City house fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire, near 2300 South and Green Street, was reported about 2:50 p.m., according to tweets from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and contained to the first floor of the residence in less than five minutes, the tweets said.

Fire officials tweeted that paramedics took the victim to the University of Utah Hospital in "stable" condition.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, officials tweeted.