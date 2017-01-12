Judge unseals affidavits used to justify arrest of former Utah A.G. deputy

Torgensen, who now lives in Florida, was arrested on Monday during a visit to Utah for his mother's funeral. He was released from the Salt Lake County jail Tuesday evening after an emergency court hearing.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has said his office sought to detain Torgensen because it feared he would not show up to testify at Swallow's trial, which begins Feb. 7.

The material witness affidavits, signed Monday by a deputy Salt Lake County district attorney and an investigator for the office, claim that when served with a trial subpoena on Sunday, Torgensen told the servers he would be unavailable for the trial and would not attend because he had planned a February trip to Guatemala with his son.

Torgensen also said, "I don't know if I'm going to do that," when first asked to sign the subpoena; stated again he would be leaving the country on Feb. 8; and refused to give his Florida address, according to three-page affidavit signed by district attorney investigator Lt. Cortney Nelson, who served Torgensen with the subpoena.

Torgensen also said he could not alter his travel plans unless "you want to pay me all the money I'm going to lose," Nelson wrote.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Samuel Sutton wrote in his two-page affidavit that Torgensen was an "essential" trial witness who "would likely flee from Utah" if released from custody with no bail or order from a court, and who "had nothing to lose by leaving the jurisdiction ..."

Torgensen and his attorneys tell a slightly different story, saying he had offered to give sworn testimony before the trial or fly back from Guatemala to testify, provided the state would compensate him for his added expenses.

Attorney Tolman filed a declaration by Assistant Utah Attorney General Scott Reed, with whom Torgensen was staying at the time of his arrest, in which Reed stated that Torgensen never told the server that he did not intend to appear to testify.

Reed, who also had watched Torgensen being taken away in handcuffs Monday, said his friend had carried out a long phone discussion with Swallow prosecutor Chou Chou Collins in which he talked at length about his willingness to testify "if his travel arrangement could be accounted for."

A longtime civil servant who worked for the state for nearly 20 years, Torgensen's reputation has been tarnished by the arrest, which was carried out by seven armed federal agents, according to the motion to unseal filed by his attorneys.

"His mugshot and photos of him in jail and shackles have been posted permanently in cyberspace and plastered throughout the local media," the attorneys wrote. "The witness has a compelling interest in the release of the affidavits in order to demonstrate to the public that the state violated Utah law and wrongfully arrested him."

On Tuesday, Tolman told Hruby-Mills that prosecutors had not previously expressed any fears that Torgensen, who had met with them repeatedly, would skip out on the trial.

They also knew about Torgensen's planned February trip to Guatemala and had expressed a willingness to discuss a videotaped interview as an alternative to appearing at trial, said Tolman.

"They had the same assurances that can be given today," the lawyer said Tuesday. "Instead, a cooperating witness, who has moved out of the state and voluntarily discloses he's coming back … is taken into custody by seven FBI agents."

Torgensen was the chief criminal division boss for Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff. His testimony is expected to focus on an alleged pattern of illegal activity inside the office involving the relationships both bosses had with campaign donors and various business owners.