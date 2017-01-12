Quantcast
Former Utah A.G. deputy seeks affidavits used to justify his arrest

A judge should unseal the affidavits used to justify the arrest of former Chief Deputy Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen so that the public can better understand why prosecutors sought to wrongfully detain a witness in the impending public corruption trial of John Swallow, new court papers say

"The deprivation of liberty by the government of any citizen's freedom is inherently a matter of significant public concern," Torgensen's attorneys wrote in a 3rd District Court petition filed Thursday. "These interests are further heightened in this public corruption case because an innocent whistleblower from the Attorney General's Office was wrongfully arrested and has now served more time in jail than has the former attorney general whom the prosecution has accused of crimes."

The petition seeks the immediate release of the affidavits from a Salt Lake County prosecutor and a county investigator. It wasn't clear on Thursday when a judge might address the request.

Torgensen, who now lives in Florida, was arrested on Monday during a visit to Utah for his mother's funeral. He was released from the Salt Lake County jail Tuesday evening after an emergency court hearing.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has said he office sought to detain Torgensen because it feared he would not show up to testify at Swallow's trial, which begins Feb. 7.

The state sought the warrant after Torgensen told a court officer who served him with a subpoena on Sunday that he had a trip planned for the same time as the trial, but was trying to work out a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

A longtime civil servant who worked for the state for nearly 20 years, Torgensen's reputation has been tarnished by the arrest, which was carried out by seven armed federal agents, court papers say.

"His mugshot and photos of him in jail and shackles have been posted permanently in cyberspace and plastered throughout the local media," the attorneys wrote. "The witness has a compelling interest in the release of the affidavits in order to demonstrate to the public that the state violated Utah law and wrongfully arrested him."

On Tuesday, Tolman told Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills that prosecutors had not

previously expressed any fears that Torgensen, who had met with them repeatedly, would skip out on the trial.

They also knew about Torgensen's planned February trip to Guatemala that conflicts with the trial and had expressed a willingness to discuss a videotaped interview as an alternative to appearing at trial, Torgensen's attorney, Brett Tolman.

"They had the same assurances that can be given today," the lawyer said. "Instead, a cooperating witness, who has moved out of the state and voluntarily discloses he's coming back … is taken into custody by seven FBI agents."

Torgensen was the chief criminal division boss for Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff. His testimony is expected to focus on an alleged pattern of illegal activity inside the office involving the relationships both bosses had with campaign donors and various business owners.

Prosecutors contend Torgensen is critical to their case.

Swallow's lawyer, Scott C. Williams, however, has said it is more likely that his testimony could help exonerate the former Republican officeholder. Williams also plans to call Torgensen as a witness, and on Tuesday said his arrest was an act of "outrageous governmental conduct" that might offer grounds for a new motion.

"It's conduct designed to chill potential witnesses … " Williams said. "… to send a message about what happens to you when you don't step to the beat of the drum of the government."

Swallow, who stepped down after less than a year as attorney general, is charged with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from a multiyear investigation of the Utah attorney general's office. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Jury selection in his trial is set to begin Feb. 7.

