USU’s Torrey Green sex-assault investigation records could be made public

USU officials had argued the records were shielded from release under a provision protecting communications between lawyers and their clients — and that keeping information from the investigation out of the public eye was the reason the school chose to use its own lawyer.

But records committee member David Fleming said that the records — a document prepared by USU's lawyer with her thoughts on the investigation, and a Powerpoint presentation — "are not protected attorney work product" and also "call into question" whether the notes she used to prepare them are.

Tribune reporter Alex Stuckey's request for the records is part of the newspaper's ongoing investigation into USU's response to accusations of sexual violence.

In July, The Tribune reported that four women told Logan police in 2015 that they were sexually assaulted by Green, a USU football player. Three of the alleged victims were students and say they informed the school.

Green was not charged, and it appears that the school did not fully investigate the allegations or sanction him. Under Title IX, a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education, schools are compelled to take immediate action regarding potential threats to student safety.

After The Tribune's story, USU launched an internal inquiry into how the school addressed the allegations against Green. Green was cut from the Atlanta Falcons and eventually charged with six counts of rape, one count of forcible sex abuse and one count of aggravated kidnapping, stemming from seven alleged attacks — at least four involving other USU students.

"The public has a right to know what happened here and I think more importantly, the women have a right to know what happened," Stuckey told the State Records Committee on Thursday. "They don't know why the system failed them. They don't know why they did everything right in reporting to the school and nothing happened."

After finishing its inquiry, the university in August released recommendations for how it could improve its response to sexual assault.

The Tribune requested the inquiry and related records, but was told by the university that they were protected by federal student privacy laws and by attorney-client privilege, as the investigation was conducted by an attorney for the USU Board of Trustees.

Assistant Utah Attorney General Morris Haggerty reiterated that argument before the records panel Thursday, saying the university anticipated lawsuits related to the Green accusations, and required the advice and work of a legal professional.

"If you have an attorney conduct that investigation, then what the attorney does is protected," Haggerty said. "The only public document is the press release itself. We're not going to give you protected documents."

Haggerty said the university could have secured an outside entity to perform an open investigation. But USU elected to rely on internal counsel, he said, to intentionally maintain private records and determine what information would be released.

"One of the reasons you do it that way is to gain those protections, is to keep those from being public," Haggerty said. "Then the Board of Trustees can decide, the administration can decide, what they want to make public."

Stuckey argued that while other sex assault cases have resulted in lawsuits against the university, no legal action has been taken by Green's alleged victims. She also said her interviews with the alleged victims indicate that USU's attorney did not contact the women at the center of the cases.

"We have no idea the scope of who they spoke with and what they found to be at issue and why a potential serial rapist was permitted to stay on campus," Stuckey said.