Man accused of killing Utah deputy pleads guilty to some charges

Roberto Miramontes Roman — accused of fatally shooting Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox during a Jan. 5, 2010, traffic stop outside of Delta — pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three counts related to his status as an illegal immigrant.

A trial is set to begin Jan. 30 in U.S. District Court on eight remaining counts, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old Roman was pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and one count of re-entry of a previously removed alien.

The firearms counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison; the illegal re-entry count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.