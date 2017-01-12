Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Man accused of killing Utah deputy pleads guilty to some charges

By connect
First Published      Updated 10 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (5)

Roberto Miramontes Roman — accused of fatally shooting Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox during a Jan. 5, 2010, traffic stop outside of Delta — pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to three counts related to his status as an illegal immigrant.

A trial is set to begin Jan. 30 in U.S. District Court on eight remaining counts, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old Roman was pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and one count of re-entry of a previously removed alien.

The firearms counts are punishable by up to 10 years in prison; the illegal re-entry count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Roman had been prepared to plead guilty Wednesday to the three charges but his attorney, Stephen McCaughey, said prosecutors had offered a plea deal that could resolve the entire case and asked for a delay.

At his 2012 state court trial, Roman claimed Fox's brother, Ryan Greathouse, shot and killed the 37-year-old deputy with an AK-47 when she pulled them over after they smoked methamphetamine together.

A 4th District Court jury found Roman not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years at the Utah State Prison.

Ryan Greathouse was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room April 22, 2010, months after his sister's death.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killed a law enforcement officer. A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy, and the 10 U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals later upheld that ruling.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()