Body cam footage of police shooting Abdi Mohamed should be released, Utah Records Committee says

Salt Lake City Officers Kory Checketts and Jordan Winegar shot Mohamed, a Somali refugee, near a downtown homeless shelter on Feb. 27.

Court records say Mohamed was assaulting a man with a broomstick when the two officers came upon the fight and fired their weapons. The teen survived after going into a medically induced coma and spending weeks in the hospital.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill cleared the officers in the shooting and charged Mohamed in juvenile court with felony charges of aggravated robbery and drug possession with the intent to distribute.

In October, attorneys for the ACLU asked the Salt Lake County Government Records Access and Management (GRAMA) Appeals Board to order that the footage be released because there was no legal justification to keep the video private.

In a "very close call," the county board denied the appeal, saying that Mohamed's rights to a fair trial outweighed the public's interest.

In the appeal to the state records committee, David Reymann, a media attorney who has assisted the ACLU with the case, wrote at the time that it is "pure speculation" to believe that Mohamed would not have a fair trial if the footage was released.

"No one knows when such a trial may occur, if it occurs at all," Reymann wrote. "Most prosecutions are resolved by a plea."

Reymann also had argued that the content of the video is not a secret — both Gill and the Salt Lake City Police Civilian Review Board have detailed its contents in reports and public statements.

While Gill found the officers were justified in using deadly force, the civilian review board found that they were "not within" policy.

If the video does exonerate the officers, Reymann had argued, its release would increase trust in law enforcement and validate Gill's decision. If it varies from Gill's account or doesn't support his decisions, its release is critical to ensuring prosecutor accountability, he argued.

"At a time when police shootings of young black men have reached near epidemic proportions, the public's need to ensure accountability by law enforcement is at its apex," Reymann wrote. "That role cannot be fulfilled if the public is simply asked to trust law enforcement based on secret records that only police and prosecutors are allowed to see."

Gill had refused to release the body cam footage, saying in August that it is part of the criminal prosecution against Mohamed. He said in October that he was "very pleased" with the county board's decision, saying that the board "recognizes the nuanced complexity of this issue."

Mohamed's criminal case is set for a preliminary hearing Jan. 23 in 3rd District Juvenile Court. If the case stays in juvenile court, Mohamed could be incarcerated until he is 21 years old. If the case is moved to adult court, a conviction on the robbery count could lead to a prison sentence for up to life.

