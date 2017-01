A bank robbery in Midvale on Wednesday prompted a brief lockdown of nearby Midvale Elementary School, Unified Police reported.

Following an armed robbery by a single male at the Zions Bank at 159 W. Center St., police advised the school, Lt. Brian Lohrke said.

But by about 12:30 p.m., the lockdown was lifted, Lohrke said.

Police were working on releasing a better description of the robber, he said.