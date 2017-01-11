Avalanche closes Logan Canyon near Beaver Mountain ski resort

Logan Canyon was closed Wednesday due to an avalanche that blocked the highway just west of the Beaver Mountain ski resort turn-off, the Utah Department of Transportation reported at about 12:30 p.m.

"It is not known as this time how long it will take to reopen the roadway," according to a UDOT news release. "Cell service is spotty at best in Logan Canyon so all the details about this slide are not known at this time."

UDOT Communications Manager Vic Saunders said at about 1:20 p.m. that someone from the U.S. Forest Service told him that crews were trying to open at least one lane of the road to allow ski resort patrons to get down the canyon.