Avalanche closes Logan Canyon near Beaver Mountain ski resort

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 26 minutes ago

Logan Canyon was closed Wednesday due to an avalanche that blocked the highway just west of the Beaver Mountain ski resort turn-off, the Utah Department of Transportation reported at about 12:30 p.m.

"It is not known as this time how long it will take to reopen the roadway," according to a UDOT news release. "Cell service is spotty at best in Logan Canyon so all the details about this slide are not known at this time."

UDOT Communications Manager Vic Saunders said at about 1:20 p.m. that someone from the U.S. Forest Service told him that crews were trying to open at least one lane of the road to allow ski resort patrons to get down the canyon.

After that goal is accomplished, they may close the road again due to an approaching storm that could drop more snow and create additional danger for motorists.

At the ski resort, Mountain Operations Manager Travis Seeholzer said he knew few details about the snow slide, but said such occurrences were rare in Logan Canyon.

Seeholzer joked that the guests whom he had informed of the closure were "happy — they had to go back out and ski."

UDOT advised that Cache Valley-bound, and/or Bear Lake or Wyoming area residents may use SR-30 to SR-16 to Wyoming 89 to I-84 at Evanston, Wyo., to travel to and from the area east of the avalanche.

Another potential route is US-89 north to ID-36 at Ovid, Idaho, which will direct travelers back into the Cache Valley at Preston, Idaho.

The Tribune will update this story a more information becomes available.

 

