After School Satan Club launches at Vista Elementary School in Taylorsville

Programming for the club at the Taylorsville school will be academic and educational, Blythe said, and would not include lessons on Satanism.

Granite School District denied The Salt Lake Tribune's request to attend and photograph the open house Wednesday afternoon.

The district also sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday, encouraging those concerned about the club to contact their representatives in the state Legislature.

The letter did not specifically identify the After School Satan Club, but reminded parents that Utah law allows private entities to rent space within public schools.

"Additionally, private rental programs and activities are NOT sponsored or endorsed by the school or district," the letter stated. "If your student is approached on campus by ANY private group or rental tenant, please contact your principal immediately."

District spokesman Ben Horsley said Wednesday that parents of one student requested that the child be unenrolled from Vista Elementary because of the club.

Blythe said she wasn't surprised that parents would push back against the club. But she added that concerns are based on a misunderstanding of the Satanic Temple and Satanism.

"We are nontheistic, we don't actually worship a literal Satan," Blythe said. "We're very aware that not everyone is going to understand what it's about. They'll see the word 'Satan' and just make assumptions."

Blythe said Vista Elementary was chosen to host Utah's After School Satan Club due to its central location within Salt Lake County, and because the school continues to rent space to religious groups such as the Good News Club, a program of the Child Evangelism Fellowship.

"If you are going to invite religion into schools you have to invite everybody," Blythe said. "You can't just say one is good and the other is bad."

Moises Esteves, a spokesman for the Child Evangelism Fellowship, said Satanists and the organizers of the After School Satan Club are "very confused folk."

"They're compelled by their despise of God and despise of anything Christian," he said.

Esteves said the Satan clubs were motivated less by a desire to educate and help children and more as a political tool.

"It's a parody, it's a publicity stunt," he said. "Their strategy is to scare the daylights out of the school system."