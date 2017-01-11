Man accused of killing Utah deputy expected to plead guilty to some charges

A 4th District Court jury found Roman not guilty of murder, but guilty of tampering with evidence and possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years at the Utah State Prison.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killed a law enforcement officer. A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy.

Ryan Greathouse was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room April 22, 2010.

On Wednesday, Roman, 44, was prepared to plead guilty in U.S. District Court to three of the 11 federal charges: two counts of possession of firearms by a prohibited person, and one count of re-entry of a previously removed alien, according to defense attorney Stephen McCaughey.

But McCaughey said something came up to delay the plea hearing, which was rescheduled for Friday afternoon.

McCaughey said the three counts involve Roman's immigration status and that he doubts there will be a plea deal on the other counts, which involve alleged drug trafficking, weapons violations and the death of Fox.

In 1996 and 1997, Roman was charged in Millard County in two different cases with a handful of felonies, including drug charges, receiving stolen property and a weapons count.

He was sent to prison for up to 15 years after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree felony drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of third-degree felony drug possession.

In the 1996 case, an informant told police he had been selling drugs for Roman for about a year, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in 4th District Court. The informant also told police he had traded a Tech 9 mm semi-automatic pistol to Roman for drugs, and that he believed Roman kept the weapon and a cache of illegal drugs in a back bedroom of his Delta area trailer home.

On Sept. 15, 1998, Roman was released from prison to the custody of immigration authorities and deported to Mexico.

In 2005, he was caught trying to re-enter the U.S. in Arizona.

