Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Two of the three people involved in fatal South Salt Lake crash released from hospital

By connect
First Published      Updated 54 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (4)

Two of the three people who allegedly were in a stolen SUV that fatally injured another motorist were released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to police.

The three — a woman and two men, one of the men a parolee — were in the SUV on Sunday night when it struck a compact car and ripped the vehicle in half, said South Salt Lake police spokesman Gary Keller.

Micheal Green, a 36-year-old man from Farmington, was ejected from the car and died at the scene, under the Interstate 80 overpass near 2400 South State, according to Keller.

The SUV, which had been traveling faster than 100 mph, dragged half the car along with it, Keller said, scattering debris across traffic lanes for 200 to 300 feet.

Two of the SUV's occupants, 21-year-old Isaac Clay Duncan and a 24-year-old woman, were near the SUV when police arrived, Keller said, and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third occupant, a 25-year-old man, ran from the scene, but stopped about a block and a half away and called 911 when he realized his injuries were too severe to continue fleeing, Keller said.

Duncan — who was on parole for a 2013 theft and vehicle burglary case in Sanpete County — was released from the hospital Tuesday and immediately returned to the Utah State Prison. Duncan was most recently paroled on Nov. 22, parole authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, also was discharged from the hospital.

The 25-year-old man remained in the hospital Tuesday night.

Green's car was so badly damaged that police could not confirm that he was wearing a seatbelt, Keller said.

Investigators were trying to determine who was driving the SUV.

A South Salt Lake police officer saw the stolen SUV parked at a motel near 1400 South State right before the crash, Keller said. While the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, three people left the motel and got into the SUV, he said.

The officer turned on his lights to alert the SUV to pull over, but the trio ignored him and took off, Keller said. The officer — who did not pursue the vehicle — heard the crash seconds later, at 11:54 p.m.

Green that night was driving for a ride-hailing service, according to his friend Richard Hansen.

Richard Hansen's wife, Brooke Hansen, set up a fundraiser (http://bit.ly/2j5f2WW) to help Green's family cover funeral expenses and other bills.

— Reporter Pamela Manson contributed to this story.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @Tiffany_mf

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()