Two of the three people involved in fatal South Salt Lake crash released from hospital

The SUV, which had been traveling faster than 100 mph, dragged half the car along with it, Keller said, scattering debris across traffic lanes for 200 to 300 feet.

Two of the SUV's occupants, 21-year-old Isaac Clay Duncan and a 24-year-old woman, were near the SUV when police arrived, Keller said, and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A third occupant, a 25-year-old man, ran from the scene, but stopped about a block and a half away and called 911 when he realized his injuries were too severe to continue fleeing, Keller said.

Duncan — who was on parole for a 2013 theft and vehicle burglary case in Sanpete County — was released from the hospital Tuesday and immediately returned to the Utah State Prison. Duncan was most recently paroled on Nov. 22, parole authorities said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, also was discharged from the hospital.

The 25-year-old man remained in the hospital Tuesday night.

Green's car was so badly damaged that police could not confirm that he was wearing a seatbelt, Keller said.

Investigators were trying to determine who was driving the SUV.

A South Salt Lake police officer saw the stolen SUV parked at a motel near 1400 South State right before the crash, Keller said. While the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, three people left the motel and got into the SUV, he said.

The officer turned on his lights to alert the SUV to pull over, but the trio ignored him and took off, Keller said. The officer — who did not pursue the vehicle — heard the crash seconds later, at 11:54 p.m.

Richard Hansen's wife, Brooke Hansen, set up a fundraiser (http://bit.ly/2j5f2WW) to help Green's family cover funeral expenses and other bills.

