Police identify driver of stolen SUV that caused fatal South Salt Lake crash

The SUV, traveling in excess of 100 mph, dragged half of Green's car along with it, Keller said, scattering debris across traffic lanes for 200 to 300 feet.

Kenneth Ross Gray, 23, allegedly admitted to police that he had been using methamphetamine just prior to fleeing from police in the SUV, which was stolen earlier that day, Keller said Wednesday.

Gray was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of automobile homicide, DUI with serious bodily injury, receiving a stolen vehicle, fleeing from police and failure to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

He has a record of drug-related felony convictions dating back to 2013, and is currently on probation, according to court records. He also has pleaded guilty to felony attempted theft and two misdemeanor cases of failing to stop at the command of police.

Gray ran from the Sunday crash scene, but stopped about a block and a half away and called 911 when he realized his injuries were too severe to continue fleeing, Keller said.

The other two of the SUV's occupants, 21-year-old Isaac Clay Duncan and a 24-year-old woman who has not been identified by police, were near the SUV when police arrived, Keller said.

Duncan — who was on parole for a 2013 theft and vehicle burglary case in Sanpete County — was returned to the Utah State Prison on Tuesday after being released from the hospital. Duncan was most recently paroled on Nov. 22, parole authorities said.

The woman also was discharged from the hospital.

Green's car was so badly damaged that police could not confirm that he was wearing a seatbelt, Keller said.

A South Salt Lake police officer saw the stolen SUV parked at a motel near 1400 South State right before the crash, Keller said. While the officer was waiting for backup to arrive, three people left the motel and got into the SUV, he said.

The officer turned on his lights to alert the SUV to pull over, but the trio fled by going around the patrol car, according to a probable cause statement filed with the jail.

Keller said the officer — who did not pursue the vehicle — heard the crash seconds later, at 11:54 p.m.

Prior to the crash, officers and witnesses saw the SUV run three red lights. While running a fourth red light, the SUV collided with Green's car.

After viewing video of the collision, police estimated the SUV was going between 106 and 118 mph, the jail statement said.