Judge won’t dismiss suit alleging NSA spying during 2002 Winter Games in Utah

A federal judge in Utah on Tuesday turned back the National Security Agency's attempt to get a lawsuit tossed out that alleges widespread illegal surveillance of phone calls, texts and emails during the 2002 Winter Games in Utah.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby ruled that the six plaintiffs had made legally sufficient allegations that the NSA, acting on orders of then President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney, engaged in a warrantless surveillance program during the Games, which were staged about five months after the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.

The lawsuit that was filed in 2015 alleges that because the six plaintiffs worked or lived in Salt Lake City during the Games their communications were intercepted by the government.