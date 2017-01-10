Climber Conrad Anker to speak at U. commencement

In a prepared statement, Anker said he was thankful for the opportunity to return to his alma mater and address the class of 2017.

"I want all of the graduates, regardless of how they choose to define success, to find greatness within themselves," Anker said.

The state's flagship university, the U. graduated 8,291 students in 2016. Last year's commencement speaker was author and New America CEO Ann-Marie Slaughter.

University of Utah President David Pershing said in a prepared statement that Anker's achievements and character are inspiring.

"Conrad Anker, like so many of our students, was attracted to the natural beauty of this state," Pershing said. "We are grateful he chose the University of Utah, and we are proud of him as an alumnus."

Anker is a board member for the American Himalayan Foundation, Montana State University Leadership Institute, Protect our Winters and the Gallatin County Fair. His philanthropic efforts include a climbing program for veterans affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, based in Montana.

He and his wife, Jenni Lowe-Anker, established the Alex Lowe Charitable Foundation, named for Anker's friend and climbing partner who died in an avalanche in Tibet in 1999.

"I want graduates to live in the moment," Anker said. "Utahns are known for their kindness and generosity. The goodness that comes from being part of the U. community is something that will always be with you and that you can share around the world."

