Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Climber Conrad Anker to speak at U. commencement

By connect
First Published      Last Updated Jan 11 2017 10:48 pm
Education » He began his work with The North Face Climbing Team while attending the university.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

Renowned mountaineer and University of Utah alumnus Conrad Anker will address graduates at the school's commencement ceremony on May 4.

Anker was a founding member of The North Face Climbing Team and was part of the first successful ascent of the Shark's Fin route of Meru Peak in Northern India. Anker and his Shark's Fin team were featured in the 2015 documentary film "Meru," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

His work with The North Face began while Anker was a student at the University of Utah. He graduated from the university in 1988 with a degree in recreation and leisure.

In a prepared statement, Anker said he was thankful for the opportunity to return to his alma mater and address the class of 2017.

"I want all of the graduates, regardless of how they choose to define success, to find greatness within themselves," Anker said.

The state's flagship university, the U. graduated 8,291 students in 2016. Last year's commencement speaker was author and New America CEO Ann-Marie Slaughter.

University of Utah President David Pershing said in a prepared statement that Anker's achievements and character are inspiring.

"Conrad Anker, like so many of our students, was attracted to the natural beauty of this state," Pershing said. "We are grateful he chose the University of Utah, and we are proud of him as an alumnus."

Anker is a board member for the American Himalayan Foundation, Montana State University Leadership Institute, Protect our Winters and the Gallatin County Fair. His philanthropic efforts include a climbing program for veterans affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, based in Montana.

He and his wife, Jenni Lowe-Anker, established the Alex Lowe Charitable Foundation, named for Anker's friend and climbing partner who died in an avalanche in Tibet in 1999.

"I want graduates to live in the moment," Anker said. "Utahns are known for their kindness and generosity. The goodness that comes from being part of the U. community is something that will always be with you and that you can share around the world."

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood

 

AT A GLANCE

Graduation ceremony

The University of Utah’s general commencement exercises will be held at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on May 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()