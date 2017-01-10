More Swallow intrigue: Former A.G. deputy, a key witness, arrested to ensure he shows up for Swallow trial

"I've never seen something like this," Tolman, a former U.S. attorney for Utah told a 3rd District judge in during a hastily called bail hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Tolman said prosecutors previously had not expressed any fears that Torgensen, who had met with them repeatedly, would skip out on the trial.

They also knew about Torgensen's planned February trip to Guatemala that conflicts with the trial and had expressed a willingness to discuss a videotaped interview as an alternative to appearing at trial, Tolman said.

"They had the same assurances that can be given today," the lawyer said. "Instead, a cooperating witness, who has moved out of the state and voluntarily discloses he's coming back … is taken into custody by seven FBI agents."

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills agreed to Torgensen's release without the posting of $100,000 bail, but also ordered him to be present to testify in her courtroom Feb. 8 through 10.

Jury selection in Swallow's trial is set to begin Feb. 7.

Torgensen must surrender his passport so there is no problem with him leaving for Guatemala with his son. The judge also asked for additional information about the scheduling of Torgensen's trip, saying she wanted assurances that he had planned it before she set the well-publicized trial date.

Shackled and wearing red jail togs, Torgensen explained that he had set up the trip at least three months ago.

Swallow, who stepped down after less than a year as attorney general, is charged with 13 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from a multiyear investigation of the Utah attorney general's office. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Torgensen was the chief criminal division boss for Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff. His testimony is expected to focus on an alleged pattern of illegal activity inside the office involving the relationships both bosses had with campaign donors and various business owners.

Prosecutors contend Torgensen is critical to their case. But Swallow's lawyer said Tuesday it's more likely that his testimony could help exonerate the former Republican officeholder.

Scott C. Williams said Torgensen, whom he also intends to call as a witnesses, has information that contradicts the prosecutor's theory of Swallow's guilt.

Williams contends that Torgensen's arrest offers Swallow new grounds for a motion to dismiss the case.

"It's outrageous governmental conduct," he said. "It's conduct designed to chill potential witnesses and to send a message about what happens to you when you don't step to the beat of the drum of the government."

Records show Torgensen was booked into the Salt Lake County jail early Tuesday on a "material witness" warrant. Such warrants are used when key witnesses either refuse to accept a subpoena or fail to appear in court.