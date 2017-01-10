Quantcast
Former chief deputy for Utah attorney general’s office arrested on material witness warrant

By connect
First Published      Updated 14 minutes ago
Former chief deputy Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen has been arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on a material witness warrant tied to the public corruption case of his former boss, John Swallow.

Jail booking records show Torgensen was booked into the jail sometime Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $100,000, jail records show.

Torgensen — who appears on the prosecution's witness list for Swallow's Feb. 7 trial — had planned to be out of the country at that time.

He told The Salt Lake Tribune in December that he had a planned family trip out of the country at the time of the trial, and that he had not been contacted the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office about appearing as a witness.

Torgensen and his wife, Linda, moved to Florida in October. He had recently returned to Utah for the funeral of his mother, Donna Vee Anderson Togensen, who died on Dec. 8, in Salt Lake City, according to her obituary. Her burial was held Monday and police reportedly arrested her son after the service at the home of a friend.

Fired by the Utah attorney general's office in late 2014, Torgensen was chief deputy attorney general under Mark Shurtleff and Swallow.

He unsuccessfully challenged his ouster before the state's Career Service Review Office.

Torgensen contends he acted as a whistlerblower, who asked for an investigation into Tim Lawson's relationship with Shurtleff that ultimately spawned the criminal probes of his two former bosses.

Tim Lawson, a Provo businessman and onetime confidant of Shurtleff, made headlines when he became the first person criminally charged in the scandal that engulfed Shurtleff and Swallow. Lawson, 51, died Aug. 21 from a serious infection.

Swallow, who stepped down as attorney general in December 2013, has pleaded not guilty to 14 felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of money laundering, misuse of public funds and falsifying government records.

The charges against Shurtleff were dropped in July.

dobner@sltrib.com

 

