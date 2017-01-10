Former chief deputy for Utah attorney general’s office arrested on material witness warrant

Former chief deputy Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen has been arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on a material witness warrant tied to the public corruption case of his former boss, John Swallow.

Jail booking records show Torgensen was booked into the jail sometime Tuesday morning. Bail was set at $100,000, jail records show.

Torgensen — who appears on the prosecution's witness list for Swallow's Feb. 7 trial — had planned to be out of the country at that time.

He told The Salt Lake Tribune in December that he had a planned family trip out of the country at the time of the trial, and that he had not been contacted the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office about appearing as a witness.