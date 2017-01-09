Two men charged with murder, robbery of Utah man who was selling game console

Salgado's girlfriend, who was a passenger in his car, later told police that Salgado had arranged to sell a PlayStation 4 via an online advertisement, and drove to a Salt Lake County address to meet the buyers, according to charging documents.

Once there, Alvarez and Taylor got into the back seat and said they needed to go to another location to get money for the purchase, charges state.

When they got to the Browning Avenue location, the two men told Salgado to pull over and Alavarez allegedly pointed a firearm at Salgado and demanded his property, charges state.

When Salgado turned around in his seat and tried to grab the gun, Taylor started hitting him and he was allegedly shot by Alvarez.

Taylor then dragged Salgado's girlfriend from the car and hit her with brass knuckles, knocked her to the ground and then kicked her, charges state.

Alvarez allegedly pointed the gun at the girlfriend. He also pointed it at a woman driver who stopped to yell at the two alleged robbers, charges state.

The two men then took property from the car and ran away.

A police search of the car revealed that Alvarez had left his wallet — containing identification and financial cards — on the floor of the backseat, charges state.

Alvarez was arrested at the home of his girlfriend's home, who initially refused to let police inside, telling them Alvarez was not there, charges state. After she eventually allowed officers inside, the girlfriend told officers that Alvaez had instructed her to tell police he was not there.

A search of Salgado's cell phone revealed a phone number that was traced to Taylor, who turned himself into police two days after the shooting, charges state.

Alvarez is also charged with second-degree felony counts of discharge of a firearm and obstructing justice, and two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

Taylor is also charged with second-degree felony obstructing justice and one count of third-degree felony aggravated assault.

No court dates were immediately set.

