Two arrested after standoff at Salt Lake City hotel

Two people were arrested Monday morning after a standoff with police at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.

The incident began early Monday with a 911 hang-up call from a room at the Rodeway Inn, according to Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

When officers arrived to investigate, they made contact with the room's occupants, Shearer said. The man and woman would not leave the room and then officers heard shots fired inside, he said.

A SWAT team responded to the hotel, at 616 S. 200 West, and communicated with the man and woman inside the room, Shearer said.