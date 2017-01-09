Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Two arrested after standoff at Salt Lake City hotel

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

Two people were arrested Monday morning after a standoff with police at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.

The incident began early Monday with a 911 hang-up call from a room at the Rodeway Inn, according to Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

When officers arrived to investigate, they made contact with the room's occupants, Shearer said. The man and woman would not leave the room and then officers heard shots fired inside, he said.

A SWAT team responded to the hotel, at 616 S. 200 West, and communicated with the man and woman inside the room, Shearer said.

At about 6 a.m., team members deployed tear gas into the room and several rounds were fired from inside toward the officers, he said.

No one was hit and no shots were fired by police, Shearer said.

The reason for the 911 call was under investigation.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()