Utah woman charged with trying to arrange to have ex-husband killed

A Herriman woman accused of arranging to have her ex-husband killed was formally charged on Monday.

Linda Tracy Gillman, 69, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of first-degree felony criminal solicitation. If convicted as charged, each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Gillman is accused of offering an acquaintance a chunk of her ex-husband's life insurance policy and a diamond ring as payment for killing her ex and his new wife.

The acquaintance had agreed to find a third party — whom they referred to as "subcontractor" — to kill the couple, according to charging documents filed Monday. Gillman allegedly gave the man syringes so her ex-husband's death could be staged as a drug overdose, according to court records, but later discussed the possibility of making the death appear to be due to natural causes. They also spoke about making it appear as if the ex-husband died in a botched robbery, according to charges, and they also discussed the possibility of killing the new wife as well.