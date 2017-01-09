Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Utah woman charged with trying to arrange to have ex-husband killed

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A Herriman woman accused of arranging to have her ex-husband killed was formally charged on Monday.

Linda Tracy Gillman, 69, was charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of first-degree felony criminal solicitation. If convicted as charged, each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Gillman is accused of offering an acquaintance a chunk of her ex-husband's life insurance policy and a diamond ring as payment for killing her ex and his new wife.

The acquaintance had agreed to find a third party — whom they referred to as "subcontractor" — to kill the couple, according to charging documents filed Monday. Gillman allegedly gave the man syringes so her ex-husband's death could be staged as a drug overdose, according to court records, but later discussed the possibility of making the death appear to be due to natural causes. They also spoke about making it appear as if the ex-husband died in a botched robbery, according to charges, and they also discussed the possibility of killing the new wife as well.

"Gillman stated it would be cleaner and eliminate any witnesses if the subcontractor 'takes them both out,'" charging documents state.

But the acquaintance stalled on the plan for weeks, charges state, and told the ex-husband and police about the deadly plot after Gillman threatened to find someone else to do the job.

In total, Gillman allegedly offered the acquaintance more than $100,000 to arrange the murder, and $18,000 and the ring to the "subcontractor" who carried out the act. Police say Gillman's ex-husband had a $2 million life insurance policy that listed her as the beneficiary. The couple divorced in 2010, according to court records.

Gillman was arrested on Dec. 27, and remains in the Salt Lake County jail as of Monday. No court dates have been set.

jmiller@sltrib.com

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()