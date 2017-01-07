28 years later: The story of Southern Utah student Gordon Church and his killers

Unlike Shepard, Church's killing was a decade too early to receive national recognition as an LGBT hate crime. There were no hate crime prevention acts or foundations created in his name.

In two separate trials, Michael Anthony Archuleta and Lance Conway Wood were both convicted of capital murder. Wood was sentenced to life in prison, while Archuleta, who was believed to have been the primary instigator, was sentenced to death.

More than 28 years later, Wood remains incarcerated in an Oregon prison while Archuleta is one of the nine men on Utah's death row awaiting execution by lethal injection.

After growing up in a devout LDS family in the small community of Delta, he was eager to explore his interests and build his own life as a student at SUU, reported the Spectrum & Daily News (http://bit.ly/2ibnWhT).

"We got the sense that his parents were disappointed but supportive to an extent," Kathy Long said. Long, who is an employee of The Spectrum & Daily News, developed a close friendship with Church through mutual friends while they were both in college. The pair would meet to smoke cigarettes and drink coffee outside of the Sharwan Smith Student Center after their morning classes.

Church, Long and two other friends were actually planning to meet for a last-minute dinner before everyone returned to their family homes for the Thanksgiving holiday. The plan was to meet at an apartment before heading to the restaurant in the early evening on Nov. 22, 1988.

First, Church just had to stop by the 7-Eleven on South Main Street to pick-up a pack of cigarettes and then he'd be right over to head to dinner, Long recounted.

But the predetermined meeting time passed and Church wasn't there. Two hours passed and there was still no sign of their friend. There was no answer when they called his house, so they went to dinner without him. While they didn't think to contact police, they were concerned because it wasn't like him to just not show up without an explanation.

"He just never showed up," Long reminisced. "It was strange because he had always been so dependable. That's one of the reasons why we waited so long."

Long would learn the next morning that Church's body had been found approximately 76 miles away off a deserted dirt road in Millard County.

Archuleta and Wood were never supposed to be living together. The two men had both been recently released from prison. Archuleta, who was 26, for a drug offense in Utah County, while 20-year-old Wood had served one year after he was convicted of stealing and crashing a motorcycle in Bountiful when he was 18.

Despite the fact that it violated both of their parole guidelines, the two parolees had been living in an apartment in Cedar City with their respective girlfriends for a few weeks.

On the evening of Nov. 22, the two men were bored. Wood's girlfriend was out of town for a few days, so the pair headed out to the 7-Eleven to get a soda before adding a few ounces of whiskey to each of their drinks.

That's when they met Church.

According to testimony from Wood's 1989 trial, the two men just started a conversation with Church while he sat in the parking lot in his white Ford Thunderbird.