Man pleads guilty to embezzling $1M from two Utah County irrigation companies

The former treasurer of two Utah County irrigation companies has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1 million.

Michael Dean Shumway entered his plea last month in U.S. District Court to one count of mail fraud, a potential felony, and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 22.

Shumway served as the secretary and treasurer of American Fork Irrigation Company from about 1998 to May 2015 and in the same positions at Lehi Irrigation Company from 2007 to May 2015.

Beginning in 2004 and running 11 years, to his last month with both companies, prosecutors said Shumway diverted company money to personal accounts and sold water shares for personal gain.