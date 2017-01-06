Ex-CEO of Utah multilevel marketer indicted on tax charges

A federal grand jury has indicted the former chief executive of the Salt Lake City-based multilevel marketing company Max International on charges of attempted tax evasion.

The indictment charges Peter N. Nordberg, a former Draper resident, with two counts that carry a maximum prison sentence of up to five years.

Nordberg was CEO of Max International from 2007 through 2011, during which he earned a salary and commissions on sales of the company's nutritional supplements to its network of independent distributors.

In January of 2009, Nordberg created a company called MAX MLM Partners and directed Max International employees to sent his commissions to the new company and to report them to the Internal Revenue Service as non-employee compensation, according to the indictment handed up this week.