Utah man to stand trial in baseball bat beating death

Despite questions of whether he acted in self-defense, a 22-year-old Utah man on Friday was ordered to stand trial on charges alleging that he fatally beat a friend with a baseball bat.
Andrew Burke Berry IV, of Salt Lake City, is charged with first-degree felony murder, accused of beating 39-year-old Timothy Houlihan to death in Houlihan's Salt Lake City bedroom on Aug. 9, 2016.
After hearing evidence of the alleged crime on Friday, 3rd District Judge Paul Parker bound the defendant over the trial, finding that there was probable cause for the case to move forward.
Berry told officers that Houlihan, wielding the bat, had threatened him after Berry rebuffed sexual advances, according to police testimony. The two purportedly struggled; Berry ended up with the bat, which he turned on Houlihan. Berry told the police that he struck the victim about five times, saying he continued striking Houlihan because he kept getting off the bed and coming after him.