Utah man charged with five felonies in shooting that injured 9-year-old boy

A witness told police that the shooting occurred after a black BMW circled the area of near 5300 West and 5000 South three times before stopping, according to charging documents. That witness later provided police with a license plate number for the BMW, charges state.

Another witness told police she heard two gunshots after a passenger exited the car and walked to the corner of Stockton Street (5300 West) and Westslope Drive (4970 South), charges state. Two shell casings were later found by police at the corner.

Police learned from the license number that the BMW was registered to Bermejo-Zaragoza.

An officer went to his home address in Layton and spoke to Bermejo-Zaragoza's brother, who told the officer that Bermejo-Zaragoza had told him the car had been stolen in Ogden and to report it as such, charges state.

Other officers pinged Bermejo-Zaragoza's phone and located him the day after the shooting in Ogden, where he was arrested.

A second suspect in the shooting was still being sought. Police had initially reported they were looking for two young Latino men wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing.

The BMW was found about two hours after the shooting, abandoned near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) in Salt Lake City. A review of "historical pings" revealed that Bermejo-Zaragoza had been in that area, charges state.

After his arrest, Bermejo-Zaragoza told police that he was not in Salt Lake on the day of the shooting, charges state.

Prosecutors noted in charging documents that Bermejo-Zaragoza is a documented gang member. They also noted that the shooting occurred the day before Bermejo-Zaragoza was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Ogden in connection with a September home-invasion robbery case.

In that case, Bermejo-Zaragoza is charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court with first-degree-felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and one second-degree-felony count of aggravated assault.

Bermejo-Zaragoza had been free on $50,000 bail in the Ogden case since Sept. 27, court records show.

He is now being held at the Salt Lake County jail, where he is listed as a Mexican national, in lieu of $150,000 bail.

