Utah hunter dug snow cave to survive frigid mountain night

By connect
First Published      Updated 25 minutes ago

A Weber County hunter was in serious condition after getting trapped in a blizzard and spending a frigid night in a snow cave near northwestern Utah's remote Wildcat Mountain.

Chief Box Elder County Deputy Dale Ward said 38-year-old Trevor Valentine left noon Wednesday to hunt in the mountains near Snowville. About 6 p.m., he sent a text to his wife, saying his vehicle was stuck and that he planned to hike out about 3 miles to State Road 30.

Family members drove to the road but could not find Valentine, and could not reach him by cellphone. At 11:20 p.m., they called sheriff's dispatchers to report him missing.

Search and rescue personnel responded, only to encounter "severe ground blizzard conditions and serious drifting snow" in the region, Ward said.

The effort resumed at sunrise in calmer weather, and searchers on snowmobiles located Valentine about 10 a.m. Thursday.

"He had attempted to dig himself into the snow to protect from the wind and cold. [But] temperatures with wind chill were well below zero in the area," Ward said.

Emergency first aid for prolonged exposure to the temperatures was provided at the scene. A medical helicopter landed, picked up Valentine and flew him to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he remained Friday.

