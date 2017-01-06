Utah hunter dug snow cave to survive frigid mountain night

A Weber County hunter was in serious condition after getting trapped in a blizzard and spending a frigid night in a snow cave near northwestern Utah's remote Wildcat Mountain.

Chief Box Elder County Deputy Dale Ward said 38-year-old Trevor Valentine left noon Wednesday to hunt in the mountains near Snowville. About 6 p.m., he sent a text to his wife, saying his vehicle was stuck and that he planned to hike out about 3 miles to State Road 30.

Family members drove to the road but could not find Valentine, and could not reach him by cellphone. At 11:20 p.m., they called sheriff's dispatchers to report him missing.