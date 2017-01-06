Judge: Prosecutors have until Monday to provide Swallow with witness information

The revised list of potential witnesses from prosecutors was filed with the court a few days before Christmas, leaving Swallow's defense team little time to prepare, attorney Scott C. Williams argued Friday.

The list includes names that could not be found easily in the case evidence, and no contact information was provided for the witnesses, who include five experts, Williams told the court.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins asked the judge for more time to provide the testimony synopsis.

"No," Hruby-Mills said.

The judge also ordered prosecutors to provide to the defense a similar synopsis about all of the other witnesses by Wednesday and denied the defense request to delay the trial. She similarly ordered the defense to provide the state with information about its list of 68 potential witnesses.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of accepting a prohibited gift, receiving or soliciting bribes, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and participating in a pattern of unlawful conduct.

If he is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

On Friday, prosecutors asked the court to call a pool of 200 potential jurors, saying the case has been so much in the news that it was more than likely that many would know something about it and would have formed some opinion about Swallow.

"I know that's a huge number," Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Fred Burmester said. "I just think this not even like a well-publicized murder case. This something that, quite frankly, we just don't do."

Williams agreed.

Jurors are expected to be called in late January to fill out a survey that currently contains about 100 questions, according to statements made in court Friday.

Attorneys will then review those responses and whittle the jury pool down to a smaller number of potential jurors, who would be screened during the voir dire process in the first days of the trial.

Also on Friday, the judge gave prosecutors until Jan. 19 to respond to a late Thursday filing from Williams asking the court to reconsider its earlier decision not to hold an evidentiary hearing to determine whether a cache of privileged emails between Swallow and a previous defense attorney had been read and used by state prosecutors and investigators.

jdobner@sltrib.com