Nearly 2,200 without power in frigid Weber County

By connect
First Published      Updated 13 minutes ago

An early Friday morning power outage left nearly 2,200 Weber County residents in the dark.

Rocky Mountain Power officials said crews were out in the pre-dawn hours working to restore service to portions of Hooper and West Haven. Customers were to be back on the grid by 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately determined, but cold overnight temperatures — at or below zero in the affected areas — frequently tax utilities exposed to the frigid air and ice.

The Tribune will update this story as it develops.

