Man sues Utah resort after wife’s fatal zip line collision

A man is suing after his wife died from injuries she suffered in a zip line collision at Sundance Mountain Resort last year.

Part of a tree fell and struck Lisa Lambe, a 55-year-old woman from Hilton Head, S.C., while she was riding a zip line on May 20, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

Her husband, John Lambe, says in the suit that the resort did not keep the zip line and surrounding areas clear of debris, and that it was reckless for operating the zip line in dangerous conditions on a day when wind speeds reached 30 to 50 mph. He requests compensation for pain and suffering, damages — including medical, funeral and burial expenses — and lost earnings.