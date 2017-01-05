Quantcast
Man sues Utah resort after wife’s fatal zip line collision

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A man is suing after his wife died from injuries she suffered in a zip line collision at Sundance Mountain Resort last year.

Part of a tree fell and struck Lisa Lambe, a 55-year-old woman from Hilton Head, S.C., while she was riding a zip line on May 20, according to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.

Her husband, John Lambe, says in the suit that the resort did not keep the zip line and surrounding areas clear of debris, and that it was reckless for operating the zip line in dangerous conditions on a day when wind speeds reached 30 to 50 mph. He requests compensation for pain and suffering, damages — including medical, funeral and burial expenses — and lost earnings.

The tree stood about 11 feet from the zip line, Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon has said, and a quick gust likely broke off the top of the foliage, dropping it into Lisa Lambe's path. She was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where later she was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma and internal injuries.

Requests for comment from Sundance Mountain Resort were not returned Thursday night. In a news release sent in May, the resort said safety is "the top priority" for its zip line tour, and that "this includes daily, monthly, seasonal and annual inspections of all lines, foundations and equipment."

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tiffany_mf

 

