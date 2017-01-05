Swallow: Host of new witnesses and exhibits leaves no time to prepare for February trial

"Since the defense has so little specific information about the 19 witnesses never previously referenced, and/or what specific evidence the state intends to seek to elicit from the witnesses, it's difficult to surmise why the state has failed to notice them as trial witnesses during the three-year pendency of the case," Williams wrote.

Swallow should not have his trial preparation derailed by the "inexplicable tardiness of the state's notice," court papers say.

A final pretrial hearing is set for Friday, before Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, including counts of accepting a prohibited gift, receiving or soliciting bribes, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and participating in a pattern of unlawful conduct.

If he is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

A message seeking comment from Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill was not immediately returned on Thursday.

According to Williams, prosecutors added the names of 19 people to the latest version of their witness list in a Dec. 22 court filing. Previously, prosecutors referenced a witnesses list for a May 2015 preliminary hearing — which was never held — as a guide to their plans for the trial.

None of the new witnesses named have been previously referenced by prosecutors, Williams wrote, and no contact information for those witnesses has been provided.

"Nor has the state provided any information as to what the substance of the witnesses' testimony might be," the document states, adding that in some instances the case evidence provides little or no references to these witnesses.

Some of the other witnesses, including Steven Reich, a New York attorney who headed the Utah Legislature's investigation of Swallow, have the potential to offer "expansive" testimony for which the defense needs time to prepare, court papers say.

"The defense cannot possibly ready itself to anticipate what such a witness might say, investigate the same and marshal confrontation and impeachment of such a witness in the short period before trial," court papers say.

The same is true, Williams wrote, for the testimony of five newly identified expert witnesses and the contents of some 374 exhibits — 270 of them new — which prosecutors now say they might use at trial, and which the defense must now find and study.

The number is four times higher than anticipated by the defense based on the preliminary hearing information, Williams wrote, and copies of the exhibits were not provided to the defense.

"The defense cannot be expected to ferret out from discovery the additional 270 exhibits on the notice, anticipate what witnesses can authenticate and provide foundation for the exhibit, and investigate challenges and/or impeachment related to the exhibits," he wrote.

