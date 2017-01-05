Quantcast
California man charged with leaving scene of fatal Utah crash

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
Charges have been filed against a California man who allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist in Taylorsville more than a year ago, and then fled Utah.

Tyler Mackenzie Hurt, 25, believed to be living in Redding, Calif., was charged last month in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court with one count of third-degree felony failure to stop at a serious injury accident in connection with the November 2015 death of 19-year-old Edgar Osvaldo Frayre-Rodriguez.

A $50,000 warrant has been issued for Hurt's arrest.

The accident occurred at about 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 22, when Frayre-Rodriguez exited a gas station at 4710 South and attempted to turn left across northbound traffic to go south on 4015 West.

Hurt, who was driving north on 4015 West, collided with the motorcycle, and then kept driving.

Frayre-Rodriguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee that Hurt was driving was found abandoned at another gas station, about 3 miles from the hit-and-run scene.

Unified Police have said that the accident likely was the fault of Frayre-Rodriguez, who did not appear to be fully in control of the motorcycle as he pulled into oncoming traffic, according to witnesses.

And while detectives believe Hurt was uninsured and driving on an invalid license, he likely would have only received citations for those offenses — not the fatal crash — had he not fled.

The day after the crash, investigators were able to ping Hurt's cellphone and determine he was in Nevada, but the phone went dead shortly thereafter, police have said.

In June, police got a tip that Hurt had applied for work in California, and listed his address as being in Redding, charges state.

If convicted as charged, Hurt faces up to five years in prison.

shunt@sltrib.com

 

