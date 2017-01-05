California man charged with leaving scene of fatal Utah crash

Hurt, who was driving north on 4015 West, collided with the motorcycle, and then kept driving.

Frayre-Rodriguez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee that Hurt was driving was found abandoned at another gas station, about 3 miles from the hit-and-run scene.

Unified Police have said that the accident likely was the fault of Frayre-Rodriguez, who did not appear to be fully in control of the motorcycle as he pulled into oncoming traffic, according to witnesses.

And while detectives believe Hurt was uninsured and driving on an invalid license, he likely would have only received citations for those offenses — not the fatal crash — had he not fled.

The day after the crash, investigators were able to ping Hurt's cellphone and determine he was in Nevada, but the phone went dead shortly thereafter, police have said.

In June, police got a tip that Hurt had applied for work in California, and listed his address as being in Redding, charges state.

If convicted as charged, Hurt faces up to five years in prison.

