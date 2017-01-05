Appeals court says Utah deputy sheriff acted reasonably in killing motorist

A "reasonable officer could have reacted in the manner Bowcutt did" and he therefore he is entitled to immunity, a three-judge panel held.

Peter Stirba, a Salt Lake City attorney who represented Bowcutt and other defendants in the case, said the decision "clearly exonerates the officer in this very difficult situation. I think everyone recognizes these are very difficult decisions that law enforcement officers have to make."

Bowcutt stopped Burkinshaw after seeing him urinate along State Road 13, according to court records. But Burkinshaw drove away in his Volkswagon and the officer pursued him at speeds that never got over 50 mph.

Burkinshaw eventually drove into a residential area dead-end road and Bowcutt blocked the car and got out of his police vehicle.

Bowcutt stepped in front of Burkinshaw's car and ordered him to stop as Burkinshaw maneuvered to leave. When Burkinshaw failed to stop, Bowcutt fired three shots into the car, which was traveling slowly. Two of the shots hit Burkinshaw, who was declared dead at the scene.

Burkinshaw's mother, Carolyn Clark, filed a lawsuit against Bowcutt, the county sheriff and sheriff's department. She alleged that Bowcutt had violated her son's constitutional rights.

Waddoups' decision would have sent the case to a jury for a decision. The judge found that a jury could find that Bowcutt was not in imminent danger and could have easily gotten out of the way of Burkinshaw's car.

The 10th Circuit judges, however, found that Burkinshaw was using his car as a weapon and threatened the deputy with it and those circumstances made the shooting reasonable.

The claims against Box Elder County, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Department, and then-Sheriff J. Lynn Yeates had been previously dismissed.

In December 2012, Box Elder County Attorney Stephen Hadfield ruled the shooting was legally justified, finding that Bowcutt reasonably believed deadly force was necessary to prevent Burkinshaw from escaping and to prevent death or serious injury to himself.

