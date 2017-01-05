UPD officers to carry drug overdose antidotes

Initiative » Money for Narcan medication will come from assets forfeited by drug dealers.

As part of an initiative to battle drug overdoses and save lives, Unified Police Department officers will be issued doses of an opiate antidote that they can administer before emergency medical responders arrive.

The initiative is a creative way to tackle the crisis of opioid addiction and overdoses, speakers at a Thursday news conference said.

"It will, without question, save many, many lives," Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder said.

Patrol officers began training Thursday on how to use Narcan, a nasal spray containing the drug naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose. On completion of the training, each officer will be supplied with one dose of the spray.