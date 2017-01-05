Ogden man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A 32-year-old Ogden man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting another man, allegedly following a dispute between two other parties over "disrespectful text messages" sent to a woman.

Jonathan Francisco Delgado, 32, was charged in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony murder in the death of 37-year-old Steven Snider outside a central city apartment building at about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Delgado also was charged with second-degree felony for allegedly hiding the gun inside the tank of a toilet.

A co-worker of Delgado's told police they were at an apartment at 2680 Adams Ave., when the co-worker accused Snider of "sending disrespectful text messages" to his sister, according to charging documents.