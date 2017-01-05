Quantcast
Ogden man charged with murder in fatal shooting

A 32-year-old Ogden man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting another man, allegedly following a dispute between two other parties over "disrespectful text messages" sent to a woman.

Jonathan Francisco Delgado, 32, was charged in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony murder in the death of 37-year-old Steven Snider outside a central city apartment building at about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Delgado also was charged with second-degree felony for allegedly hiding the gun inside the tank of a toilet.

A co-worker of Delgado's told police they were at an apartment at 2680 Adams Ave., when the co-worker accused Snider of "sending disrespectful text messages" to his sister, according to charging documents.

The co-worker and Snider began arguing and then scuffling — which was "encouraged" by Delgado — who had earlier smoked methamphetamine at his neighbor's apartment, charges state.

The altercation spilled out into the hallway and then outside of the building.

"[The neighbor] stated Delgado walked past him and had a gun in his hand," charges state. "Delgado walked out of the apartment and onto the sidewalk. [The neighbor] heard a single gunshot and then watched as Delgado re-entered the apartment hallway from the sidewalk, still holding a gun in his hand."

A police officer making a nearby traffic stop heard the gunshot and saw a man standing over someone on the ground charges state. As the officer approached, the man ran into the apartment building.

Snider, wounded in the chest, died at the scene.

Delgado barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for several hours before surrendering to police.

He is being held in the Weber County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Following an initial court appearance on Thursday morning, a scheduling hearing was set for Jan. 10.

