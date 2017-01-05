No injuries as occupants escape car before it was hit by FrontRunner train

No injuries were reported but a car was totaled when hit by a FrontRunner commuter train late Wednesday night in North Salt Lake.

Public safety dispatchers confirmed the crash, near 800 N. Main Street, occurred about 9 p.m.

An undisclosed number of occupants of the car were able to exit before the collision. No one on the train was reported hurt, either.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Remi Barron said that the tracks were cleared and FrontRunner trains were back on schedule about an hour after the crash. A "bus bridge" was temporarily in place to ferry commuters around the scene.