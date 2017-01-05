Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

UDOT: Travel slow on region’s snow-clogged, slippery roads

By connect
First Published      Updated 9 minutes ago

The Utah Department of Transportation pleaded with drivers on Thursday to slow down, increase following distances and be prepared for delays as they ventured out on the state's snowpacked interstates and freeways.

Icy conditions were expected to prevail into Friday morning as snow continued to fall along the Interstate 15 corridor, particularly north of Salt Lake City, but also from Cove Fort through Cedar City in southern Utah.

Dangerous winter driving conditions also were slowing traffic through the mountain, canyon and high plains stretches of Interstate 80 from the Wasatch Front east into Wyoming.

UDOT officials were especially concerned over these major routes through 3 a.m. Friday, when intermittent snowstorms were expected to taper off:

— I-15, Idaho border through Black Ridge

— I-215, entire Belt Route

— I-80, entire route

— I-84, entire route

— US-89,Idaho border through Kanab

— US-40, entire route

— US-6, Nevada border to Spanish Fork, across Soldier Summit, to Helper

— US-191, Wyoming border to Vernal; Duchesne across Indian Canyon through Price to Woodside

To keep up-to-the-minute track of road conditions in Utah, visit the UDOT Commuter Link site (http://www.utahcommuterlink.com/).

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()