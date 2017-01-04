Snowstorm blankets northern Utah, Wasatch Front on Wednesday night

More than 100 crashes reported Wednesday led to freeway closures and delays for travelers throughout Utah, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
Additionally, school Thursday was canceled for Cache County and Logan districts, and Cache Valley Transit tweeted that bus service in the valley may be canceled Thursday due to weather conditions.
Northern Utah experienced the bulk of the crashes, with one just after 8:30 p.m. involving between 10 and 15 vehicles — including semitrucks, closing southbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 376 in Box Elder County, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce.
Another multivehicle crash closed northbound I-15 at 3200 South in Salt Lake County about 9 p.m., he said, but troopers anticipated that it would reopen after plows moved through the area.