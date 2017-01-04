Snowstorm blankets northern Utah, Wasatch Front on Wednesday night

Additional troopers were called to Box Elder County earlier Wednesday and to Weber County on Wednesday night to help with all the crashes and slide-offs, Royce said.

The winter storm that first pelted northern Utah with snow Wednesday morning was forecast to continue in the area and move south across the state throughout Thursday.

A winter storm warning remains in place for the northern, central and southern Wasatch Front until 11 a.m. Thursday, central and southern Utah until 5 a.m. Friday, advising residents of a snow-ice mix.

The number of reported snow totals as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the most recent available, reached 16 inches in Garden City, with levels ranging from 4 to 15 inches throughout Cache Valley. Powder Mountain recorded 11 inches of snow, as did Brighton Crest. Provo Canyon accumulated 7.5 inches of snow.

The risk of avalanche danger was listed as "high" for the Uintas and areas near Logan; "considerable" for Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo areas; and "moderate for Skyline, Moab and Abajo areas.

Lows overnight were forecast to drop to about zero degrees in Cache County, 20 degrees in Salt Lake City and 40 degrees in St. George.

"If people are planning to go out tonight, it would probably be in their best interest to delay it," Royce said, especially in Utah, Salt Lake and northern Utah counties.

Earlier Wednesday, a roof of a Provo business collapsed under the weight of snow that had accumulated from several days of winter weather, police said.

