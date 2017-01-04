Utah man charged after allegedly threatening via Instagram to bomb the White House

A Hurricane man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to bomb the White House via Instagram.

David Grant Torrey, 24, was charged with a second-degree felony for allegedly threatening President Barack Obama, his family and White House staff members on the White House Instagram page, according to court documents. He reportedly wrote that he would "detonate a bomb strapped to [his] chest" that was "big enough ... to kill everyone there."

He also allegedly added, "You have two minutes," documents state.

In a previous incident, Torrey was convicted of a class B misdemeanor threat of violence, two class A misdemeanor terrorist threats and a third-degree-felony terrorist threat, when he threatened to blow up Cedar City Hospital, kill everyone inside, kill the governor by shooting him in the head, kill the president by stabbing him in the neck, flee the country and join ISIS.