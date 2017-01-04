New allegations of conflicts in Jeremy Johnson case

The "statement of evidence" was filed after U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, who presided over Johnson's trial, denied the attorneys' motion to hold a hearing in which they could subpoena testimony from Skordas and her attorney husband Greg Skordas about the conflict issue and their private meeting with Warner in which it was discussed. They also wanted to subpoena two court officials, presumably including Warner, according to court documents.

No transcript or recording was made of the private meeting involving Warner and the Skordases on Sept. 25, 2015, several months before Johnson's trial. But Nuffer, in turning down the request for a hearing, said an adequate record had been made between a sealed entry in the court docket and a subsequent December 2015 proceeding in his office, where Johnson was present.

In their latest filing, Porter and Corporon rely for evidence on a statement from Johnson, a transcript of the December 2015 meeting and other documents, some of which are completely redacted in the publicly available court record.

Attorney conflicts of interest — such as current or previous representation of people or companies involved in a matter with a potential new client — are standard causes for attorneys or firms to decline taking cases.

The Utah State Bar requires disclosure of conflicts to potential clients, and their agreement in writing, to continue. The "critical questions," the rules say, are whether there is a likelihood that a divergence of interests will arise between clients.

Warner appointed Rebecca and Greg Skordas to represent Johnson in July 2015 when Johnson's attorneys, Ron Yengich and Chelsea Koch, withdrew. At that time, Johnson signed a waiver of a conflict of interest that involved Rebecca Skordas' representation of Scott Muir, Johnson's uncle. But no mention was made of any other possible conflicts.

In September 2015, while examining evidence for his upcoming trial, Johnson said he came across a memo that showed that Rebecca Skordas also had represented Lund during an interview with the federal prosecution team in his criminal case. In court documents, Johnson said he was concerned about the conflict because he believed that Lund's company had been responsible for much of the consumer credit card chargebacks that led to his legal problems.

Skordas also had briefly represented Lund as part of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit against Johnson. He was named as a possible witness for the prosecution in the criminal case and later as a potential defense witness.

Johnson informed the Skordases of his find and then had several meetings with them and another attorney from their law office. The Skordases in turn met privately with Warner on Sept. 25 without Johnson's attendance or knowledge, according to court records.

But in late November of that year, Johnson filed a motion asking that he be allowed to represent himself at his trial that was to begin in February 2016. Subsequently, Warner held a meeting on Dec. 3 in his chambers that also included Johnson and a court reporter who produced a transcript.

It was at that session in which Warner disclosed the previous Sept. 25 meeting with the Skordases and said he had found there was no conflict because Rebecca's Skordas' involvement with Lund was short-lived and minor.

Warner also addressed Johnson's allegation that Warner had directed Skordas not to inform Johnson of the Lund conflict.

"I don't believe that's the case, but that is neither here nor there," Warner said, finding again that the Lund conflict did not "even rise to the level of concern."

Johnson's current attorneys point out that if Lund been called as a witness, the couple would have been in the position of trying to pursue Johnson's allegations that Lund had caused many of his company's problems.

"To fully represent Mr. Johnson, counsel would have to accuse Mr. Lund," the attorneys wrote in a court filing.