Police still seek tips for South Ogden double homicide last month

Nearly a month after a South Ogden shooting killed two men and maimed another, police are still seeking tips from the public.

Cyle Vankomen, 24, and his neighbor Kevin Nelson, 61, died Dec. 9 of gunshot wounds in Vankomen's home, near 3600 South and Ogden Avenue. A 20-year-old man, who also lived in the home, was severely injured, but his condition has improved since that night, said South Ogden police Detective Tony Perfetto on Wednesday.

Five days after the double homicide, police released surveillance videos depicting at least three suspects scoping out Vankomen's home. Since then, police have asked that people watch the videos and pay special attention to the mannerisms, physical stature, clothing and accessories of the suspects to see if they look familiar.

Some people have expressed concerns over reporting to police because of "past histories," Perfetto said, but he emphasized that law enforcement is more concerned with solving the homicide case than prosecuting more minor crimes.

Police have followed up on several tips over the last month, Perfetto said, but they have yet to make an arrest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call South Ogden police at 801-622-2800 or Weber County dispatch at 801-629-8221.

