Utah Highway Patrol will send troopers to D.C. to aid security forces at Trump’s inauguration

"It's a duty," Jex said. "We don't focus on the politics of it."

Utah's troopers will be stationed along the parade route, said UHP Sgt. Todd Royce, to monitor the crowds and respond should there be any threats to safety.

UHP administrators selected the group of 40 prior to the election in November to keep the focus on the task and not the candidate, Royce said. Though officers can opt out, none have since Trump's win.

"In the mind of a lot of troopers, it doesn't matter who's elected," Royce said. "We go to represent the state."

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia — which is footing the bill for time, flight and hotel rooms for the UHP detail — will deputize the troopers, Royce said, giving them "full police powers and jurisdiction" in the capital city, Royce said.

"It's a pretty good honor for us," Royce added, noting that he did not have an estimated total for the group's expenses.

Jex believes covering the inauguration is "good experience working those larger crowds" for Utah officers. He says it also creates good favor were Utah to ever need police assistance in the future.

"[It's] the ability for us to reach out and help people on the other side of the country," he said. "We know that we could call them up and get the same in return from them."

UHP has about 480 troopers stationed throughout Utah, Royce said. The agency sends different groups to the inauguration ceremonies each time to give all interested officers a chance to serve at the event.

ctanner@sltrib.com

Twitter: @CourtneyLTanner