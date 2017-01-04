9-year-old shot in the head in Utah last week now expected to survive

Crime » One man has been arrested; police are seeking a second suspect.

A 9-year-old boy who was injured last week in a drive-by shooting has been moved out of a hospital intensive care unit and is expected to survive, police said Wednesday.

The boy was shot in the head on Dec. 29 as he sat in the back seat of an SUV with two other children on a Kearns street.

A black BMW carrying two young Latino men wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing passed by the SUV near 5300 West and 5000 South, and gunfire erupted, police have said.

The boy was the only person injured in the shooting, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen on Wednesday, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.