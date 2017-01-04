Quantcast
9-year-old shot in the head in Utah last week now expected to survive

Crime » One man has been arrested; police are seeking a second suspect.
A 9-year-old boy who was injured last week in a drive-by shooting has been moved out of a hospital intensive care unit and is expected to survive, police said Wednesday.

The boy was shot in the head on Dec. 29 as he sat in the back seat of an SUV with two other children on a Kearns street.

A black BMW carrying two young Latino men wearing red Chicago Bulls caps and red clothing passed by the SUV near 5300 West and 5000 South, and gunfire erupted, police have said.

The boy was the only person injured in the shooting, said Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen on Wednesday, and his condition has been upgraded from critical to serious.

The suspects' vehicle was found about two hours later, abandoned near 1940 South and Richards Street (55 West) in Salt Lake City. Hansen said the shooting in Kearns was believed to have been related to gang activity.

Police have arrested one man, 19-year-old Oscar Bermejo-Zaragoza, in connection with the incident, but are searching for another suspect. Bermejo-Zaragoza was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury and felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle. No formal charges had been filed as of Wednesday.

In a separate case, Bermejo-Zaragoza is charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court with first-degree-felony counts of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery, and one second-degree-felony count of aggravated assault in connection with an September home-invasion robbery.

Bermejo-Zaragoza, who is listed by Salt Lake County jail officials as a Mexican national, had been free on $50,000 bail in the Ogden case since Sept. 27, court records show.

Anyone with information on this case or anyone who may have been involved is asked to call either 911, or UPD at 801-743-7000.

