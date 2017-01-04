Salt Lake City Councilwoman Adams suggests ditching Sugar House shelter site

Adams said she met with the mayor earlier Tuesday and that Adams proposed cutting the site total from four — 275 W. High Ave., 131 E. 700 South and 648 W. 100 South are the others — to three.

"Last night in that meeting, all of the discussion was about Simpson, with one exception," Adams said. "I'd like to see us come up with a configuration that works with those three sites."

Lawmakers have indicated they will provide $27 million over three years to help build an unspecified number of shelters and fund targeted programming they expect to reduce the homeless population. Their lone request: 500 beds and demonstrable progress between legislative sessions.

The power to purchase property belongs to the city's administration, but the City Council pushed in late September to build four 150-bed sites instead of two 250-bed sites. When Biskupski signed off, multiple council members have said, it was on the condition that she would have their backing during a sure-to-be controversial siting process.

But the Council decided not to vote Dec. 13 on a resolution to support the shelter sites after learning that Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall was opposed to 653 E. Simpson Ave. Mendenhall, whose district is a few blocks from Simpson, said she'd seen the resolution, but until the day of the site announcements, "no one ever asked me how I was going to vote on it."

"I've taken heat from my peers and had political repercussions for speaking out against Simpson, but now it seems that they are recognizing there was truth in what I said," she said. Mendenhall lost to Charlie Luke in Tuesday's straw-poll vote to become council vice chairman for 2017.

Adams, whose district includes 653 E. Simpson, has since said that she would have voted against the resolution on Dec. 13, too.

Unlike Adams, Mendenhall said she wouldn't reduce the number of sites because she fears the a facility dedicated to single women, which she has championed, will miss the cut.

Councilman Andrew Johnston and Luke said the purpose of moving to more sites was to increase the effectiveness of each and to lessen the impact on affected communities. Without 653 E. Simpson Ave., the city would have no sites east of 200 East, Johnston said.

"It can't just go in one specific area of the city of the county or the region," Johnston said. "Fundamentally, that's the problem I'm going to have if this gets any traction."

Conversation about withdrawing a site may be "premature," he said, even if he was surprised by Biskupski's comments.

Mendenhall said she was "shocked." Biskupski "sat through one of the first formal meetings she sat through in months and listened to the public feedback and her resolve cracked," the councilwoman said.

Councilman James Rogers doubted whether Biskupski's comments represented an opening for 653 E. Simpson opponents.

"I don't think she's backing down," he said. "I don't. And I hope that she doesn't."

Discussions about the Simpson Ave. site always included the assumption that it would be a better environment for children and young families than a commercial or industrial area, Rogers said.