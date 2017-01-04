LaVerkin police identify track hoe fatality as Rockville man

Police have identified the man fatally struck by a track hoe near the LaVerkin City Park on Tuesday.

LaVerkin Police Chief Benjamin Lee said that Steven Cox, 58, of Rockville, was working next to the piece of heavy equipment about 2 p.m., at a construction site near 900 North and State Road 17.

Cox, a longtime employee of Hurricane City Public Works, was marking a water line when he was struck, as the rig was making a turn.

"The operator of the track hoe did not see Cox in the area and was unaware that he was behind the track hoe," Lee said on Wednesday.