LaVerkin police identify track hoe fatality as Rockville man

Police have identified the man fatally struck by a track hoe near the LaVerkin City Park on Tuesday.

LaVerkin Police Chief Benjamin Lee said that Steven Cox, 58, of Rockville, was working next to the piece of heavy equipment about 2 p.m., at a construction site near 900 North and State Road 17.

Cox, a longtime employee of Hurricane City Public Works, was marking a water line when he was struck, as the rig was making a turn.

"The operator of the track hoe did not see Cox in the area and was unaware that he was behind the track hoe," Lee said on Wednesday.

Hurricane Fire District paramedics and La Verkin police were on the scene about three minutes after the initial 911 call, but Cox could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed against the track hoe driver. While the incident remained under investigation, initial indications were that it was an accident.

