‘Disrespectful’ text messages sent to woman may have led to Ogden fatal shooting

After leaving the grandmother's house, the co-worker said they went to his Adams Avenue apartment, according to the affidavit, and Delgado went across the hall to his neighbor's apartment to smoke methamphetamine.

While Delgado and the co-worker were at the neighbor's apartment, Snider arrived, according to the affidavit. Delgado's co-worker and Snider began arguing, the co-worker accusing Snider of "sending disrespectful text messages" to his sister.

This led to a scuffle between the two men that spilled out into the hallway and outside of the building, according to the affidavit.

"[The neighbor] stated Delgado walked past him and had a gun in his hand," an Ogden police officer wrote in the affidavit. "Delgado walked out of the apartment and onto the sidewalk. [The neighbor] heard a single gunshot and then watched as Delgado re-entered the apartment hallway from the sidewalk, still holding a gun in his hand."

The co-worker later told police that Delgado shot Snider, according to the affidavit. Immediately after the shooting, the co-worker's sister called him, and Delgado answered. He allegedly told her that he shot Snider and that he did it for her, according to the affidavit.

A police officer making a traffic stop nearby heard the gunshot and arrived at the complex moments after the shooting. He found Snider on the ground, and saw another man run into the apartment building, police have said.

Delgado barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for several hours before he surrendered to police without incident.

He is currently being held in the Weber County jail. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges against him.

