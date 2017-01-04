Quantcast
SLCPD: Rash of holdups, including one where victim dumped from wheelchair

Salt Lake City police responded to a rash of robberies late Wednesday, including one where three men rolled their wheelchair-using victim to a secluded spot to steal his cash.

SLCPD detectives said the handicapped man was approached by three males at 5:14 p.m. at 521 S. 500 East. The trio pushed his wheelchair behind some apartments, dumped him on the ground and fled the scene with the victim's wallet.

The suspects were described as Latinos in their 50s; one of them wore a black hooded sweatshirt, but police had no other descriptions.

About an hour earlier, officers responded to an armed robbery at a Key Bank branch about two blocks away from the wheelchair robbery.

An unshaven white male, 5-foot-10 and wearing a Navy blue cap, blue jacket over a sweatshirt and blue jeans, walked into the bank at 410 E. 400 South about 4 p.m. He handed a note to a teller claiming he had a gun and demanding cash.

The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000, or to anonymously text 274637 using the keyword "TIPSLCPD."

Police also were called to the scene of a 6:12 p.m. Wednesday strong-arm robbery in downtown Salt Lake City's homeless district. Officers arrived to be told by a male victim at 235 S. 500 West that another man had forcibly removed money from his hand.

Police located the 19-year-old suspect nearby and arrested him.

