SLCPD: Rash of holdups, including one where victim dumped from wheelchair

Salt Lake City police responded to a rash of robberies late Wednesday, including one where three men rolled their wheelchair-using victim to a secluded spot to steal his cash.

SLCPD detectives said the handicapped man was approached by three males at 5:14 p.m. at 521 S. 500 East. The trio pushed his wheelchair behind some apartments, dumped him on the ground and fled the scene with the victim's wallet.

The suspects were described as Latinos in their 50s; one of them wore a black hooded sweatshirt, but police had no other descriptions.

About an hour earlier, officers responded to an armed robbery at a Key Bank branch about two blocks away from the wheelchair robbery.