Police: Utah man found in burned car died accidentally

Police in northern Utah say the death of a man found inside a burned vehicle is believed to be accidental.

The Cache County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that medical examiners are still investigating exactly what killed 47-year-old Clint Yonk on private rural property near Petersboro last month, but deputies don't consider his death suspicious.

Deputies found his badly burned body Dec. 18 after someone saw the car and called 911. Deputies say the fire wasn't burning when they arrived and the vehicle seemed to have been burned in the past day or two.