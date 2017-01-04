Beaver Mountain Ski Resort employees found safe

Two Beaver Mountain Ski Resort employees were found alive and well late Tuesday night after being reported overdue from a daytime outing in Cache County's snowpacked mountains.

The man and woman, in their early 20s, were located in the Peterson Hollow region of Franklin Basin, on the north side of Logan Canyon, about 11:45 p.m., the Cache County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Further details on the employees' difficulties were not immediately available.

Sheriff's and resort search and rescue teams on skis and snowmobiles had been dispatched about two hours after one of the employees failed to report for work at 4 p.m. Tuesday and could not quickly be located.