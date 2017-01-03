Man dies after Washington County industrial accident

A man is dead after an industrial accident in LaVerkin on Tuesday.

The man — a public works employee for Hurricane — was marking the location of water lines in the area of LaVerkin Creek, near 900 North and State Route 17, about 2 p.m. when he walked around heavy machinery being used by an excavation team, LaVerkin police Chief Ben Lee said. The machine's operator reportedly didn't see where the man went, Lee said, and accidentally pinned him with the equipment.

The man was "beyond help" by the time medical personnel arrived, Lee said, and he died at the scene. Witnesses told police the death appeared to be an accident.